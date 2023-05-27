 Bhopal: Oil tankers operators to stop fuel supply from May 30 if authorities do not allow parking of tankers inside Bhauri Bakania depot
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Oil tankers operators to stop fuel supply from May 30 if authorities do not allow parking of tankers inside Bhauri Bakania depot

Bhopal: Oil tankers operators to stop fuel supply from May 30 if authorities do not allow parking of tankers inside Bhauri Bakania depot

Association president Abdul Rahman said that around 400 tankers ply everyday carrying fuel.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Oil Tanker operators association has warned to stop transportation of petrol and diesel if they were not allowed to park their tankers on depot premises in Bhauri Bakania in the city.

MP Tanker Works Association has also written to the depot management and collector stating that if the parking lot is not made available for their tankers by May 29, they as mark of protest would stop transportation of fuel from the very next day i.e. May 30.

Association president Abdul Rahman said that around 400 tankers ply everyday carrying fuel. “Bhori Bakania depot supplies petrol and diesel to many districts including Bhopal city, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, " he added.

Earlier the tankers were parked inside the depot but for the last four months the authorities are not permitting the same. Currently all the tankers of petrol, diesel and ethanol are lined up on the roadsides but this is not safe as there is always an apprehension of any mishap, said Rahman.

Read Also
Bhopal: Lokayukta, EOW await prosecution approval against ‘corrupt’ officials
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bank manager, jewellers booked for filching gold loan worth Rs 4 cr in Pipariya

MP: Bank manager, jewellers booked for filching gold loan worth Rs 4 cr in Pipariya

Bhopal: Pyare Miyan, son Shahnawaz get 3 yrs jail under Wildlife Act 

Bhopal: Pyare Miyan, son Shahnawaz get 3 yrs jail under Wildlife Act 

Bhopal: ‘14th Srijan Mahotsav Natya and Samman Samaroh’

Bhopal: ‘14th Srijan Mahotsav Natya and Samman Samaroh’

Bhopal: 12L+ people sanitised against cyber crimes in last one year

Bhopal: 12L+ people sanitised against cyber crimes in last one year

Bhopal: Oil tankers operators to stop fuel supply from May 30 if authorities do not allow parking of...

Bhopal: Oil tankers operators to stop fuel supply from May 30 if authorities do not allow parking of...