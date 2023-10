Bhopal: 14 Pairs Of Trains To Get 5-Minute At Maihar Station During Navratri

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen pairs of trains passing through Bhopal division have been provided a halt of five minutes at Maihar station from October 15 to October 28 for the convenience of the devotees during the Maa Sharda Navratri Fair to be organised on the occasion of Navratri.

Trains provided with 5-minute halt: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Chhapra-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Chennai-Chhapra-Chennai Express, Valsad-Muzaffarpur-Valsad Express, Kolhapur-Dhanbad-Kolhapur Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Raxaul-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Express, Purna-Patna-Purna Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Bandra Terminus-Patna-Bandra Terminus Express, Pune-Banaras-Pune Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Surat-Chhapra-Surat Express.

