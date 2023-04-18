Bhopal: 14 BJP leaders' report is negative for MP government, organisation

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president VD Sharma and others at party core committee meeting on Tuesday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : The report presented by 14 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders is set to worry the government as well as the organisation. The 14 leaders have visited different parts of the state to understand the party workers’ mindset. The core committee of the party discussed the report on Tuesday. In the meeting, it was said that the Ladli Behna Yojna had a positive impact, but resentment among the workers may damage the party in the ensuing election.

The party workers can see anti-incumbency, and it is necessary to have dialogues with them. Before the core committee meeting, co-organisational general secretary of the BJP Shivprakash, held a meeting with those leaders.

In their report, the leaders made it clear that it would be necessary to improve the situation to form a government in the state.

According to sources, the report referred to corruption among the leaders as one of the factors for party workers’ anger against the government.

People are also angry with the government because of corruption in lower bureaucracy. The Party workers are angry, because the officers hardly give them any importance.

Shivprakash told the senior leaders of the party to confer with the workers to remove their grievances.

Along with this, booth-level events will be held and the old hands put on duty.

The senior members will be given responsibility at the division-level, so that they may be in touch with the local leaders and do their work.

Joint visit by leaders: Joint visit by influential leaders will also be organised in different places. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra will visit the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Chouhan, together with party’s state president VD Sharma and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, will visit the Malwa-Nimar region.

Focus will be on central, state schemes: The party will focus on the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government. Efforts will be made to tell the party workers how important it is to form a government in the state. Also, there will be publicity on the double-engine government.

BJP fixes agenda for next 5 months: The core committee has fixed the party’s agenda for the next five months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is completing nine years next month, for which there will be a month-long campaign. The 100th episode of Modi’s Mann Ki Baat will be celebrated at booth-level on April 30. On that day, the BJP leaders will go to booths, and 100 workers listen to Mann Ki Baat at each booth. Party workers’ Mahakumbh will be held on September 25, for which preparations have begun. A conference of various outfits lying dormant will also be held and senior leaders will take part in it.