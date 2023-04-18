Bhopal: Cheetah Oban makes way to tigers' territory inside Madhav National Park

A forest department team is closely following the movements of Oban by maintaining safe distance | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Praedsh): After straying out of Kuno National Park in Sheopur district, male cheetah Oban has ventured into Madhav National Park in neighbouring Shivpuri district where two tigers were released recently, an official said on Tuesday.

“There is nothing to fear as Oban is moving in northern beat of the park while two tigers are in south portion of the park,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) JS Chauhan told Free Press.

Oban seems to be exploring the areas and a team of forest officials is closely following it. Even if the signals of Oban (having radio collar on neck) are missed, it is only for an hour or two. A team is closely following the movements of Oban by maintaining safe distance.

Everytime, Oban moves out of Kuno National Park either by crossing the buffer zone to reach nearby fields or move towards Shivpuri district, forest officials face torrid time in ensuring its safety.

When Oban reached Shivpuri for first time recently, it was tranqualised and brought back. But this time, forest officers want to avoid tranquilising Oban as it may affect its health adversely. Besides, efforts are being made to provide safe passage to Oban to return to Kuno.

On their part, Kuno officials have raised awareness in villages about co-existence where there is no man-animal conflict.

Read Also MP: Male Cheetah Oban once again crosses over to Shivpuri district