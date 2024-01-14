 Bhopal: 130 Rose Varieties Displayed At Rose Exhibition
The delegation of World Federation of Roses Society also participated. The delegation reviewed preparations for World Rose Convention to be held in Bhopal in January 2028.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 130 varieties of roses from across the state were displayed in 600 planters at the 43rd All India Rose Exhibition organised by Madhya Pradesh Rose Society and state horticulture department. The two-day exhibition began on Saturday. On display are High Breed Tea Roses, Floribunda, Miniature, Polyantha, Standard Roses and Indian Roses.

The delegation of World Federation of Roses Society also participated. The delegation reviewed preparations for World Rose Convention to be held in Bhopal in January 2028. The awards ceremony was attended by horticulture and food processing department minister Narayan Singh Kushwah. The winners of garden and cut flower competition were awarded. The chief judge was Rosario Algorto of Uruguay. He judged the roses of royal family.

In individual categories, Manjula Nema, Deepa Maheshwari, Rachna Chandwaskar, Sudhir Mangal, and Prerna Prakash secured victories in the personal garden category. In the Terrace Garden category, Pankaj Kasturiya, Yogita Baghel, Shweta Lakkar, Abhitabh Manya Jain, and Dr Shailendra Parulkar emerged as winners. In the institutional category, the Vidhan Sabha Garden, Rose Garden Tulsi Nagar, Omega Rank, BHMRC and State Bank House were declared winners

4 awards

Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) received four awards in the exhibition. Nursing College Udyan of BMHRC received first prize in government and institutional educational institutions cartegory. BMHRC received second prize in Large Garden, Medium Garden and Small Garden category.

