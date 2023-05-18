 Bhopal: 12-year-boy was killed by three minor for objecting eve teasing of his sister
Bhopal: 12-year-boy was killed by three minor for objecting eve teasing of his sister

Bhopal: 12-year-boy was killed by three minor for objecting eve teasing of his sister

11-year-old accused had stabbed the boy with kitchen knife, while others smashed his head with grinding stone

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-year boy was brutally killed by three minors for opposing eve teasing of his sister. The accused boys aged 11, 14 and 16 years used to play violent games on their mobiles and had watched crime centric serial before the horrific murder at village in Barghat area of Seoni district on Sunday. It was the youngest of the three accused who had stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife, Seoni district police superintendent Ramji Srivastava told media persons.  “All the three boys in conflict with law (booked for murder) were produced before a juvenile court, which has sent them to remand home,” said the police. Three boys, who lived in the neighbourhood, used to tease the victim's 16-year-old sister and the boy would object to it, police on Wednesday.

The boys would make objectionable comments and sing songs whenever she crossed their path. The girl, a class 9 student, reported the matter to her family. Objecting to their eve teasing, the girl’s younger brother told the accused to keep away from her sister. Furious over this the three boys hatched a plan to kill him. On Sunday, the three boys invited the 12-year-old boy for noodle-treat and gifting marbles.

The treat was arranged at the house of the 16-year-old accused. When the victim came to his house, the trio held him captive and allegedly killed him, said police.  “They (the three boys) first muffled his voice and raised the sound of the television set to the maximum. Subsequently, the youngest of the trio, the 11-year-old boy, stabbed a kitchen knife in his stomach. The other boy repeatedly smashed his head with a stone baton (used to grind spices). The 12-year-old boy's head was ruptured,” said Srivastava. 

