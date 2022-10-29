4-yr tenure disappointing but have no choice: Agniveer Candidates

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Candidates participating in the ongoing Agniveer Recruitment Rally in the city, are disappointed that they will have a tenure of just four years in the army but say that they have no option.

“There are no jobs. We have to compromise. We have to be satisfied with what we are getting,” said a candidate from Rajgarh who has cleared all the tests and is waiting for his medical examination. “There were protests but what happened? Nothing,” he said, referring to large-scale disturbances in some parts of the country against Agnipath scheme.

Except for one, the parents of all the candidates whom Free Press talked to outside Motilal Nehru Stadium where recruitment process is being conducted, are farmers.

A 23-year-old candidate from Sehore said that though the government had assured that after their retirement, they would be given preference in police, PSUs and other services, there is no guarantee. “Lakhs of young men will be discharged every year. From where will the government find jobs for them?” he asked.

An 18-year-old boy from Rajgarh said that the financial condition of his family was not good. “I want to do MBBS but my parents can’t afford fees,” he said. He has done a certificate course from ITI, which he could use to find a job after 4-year tenure in the army.

Another aspirant pursuing BSc from a college is hopeful of getting a permanent job after 4-year tenure. “We will also get reservation in recruitment in other government jobs,” he said.

However, all of them denied being approached by tout or middlemen, promising recruitment in return for money. “No one approached us and we approached none,” they said.

Day Two: 2,820 turn up, 327 clear running test

Of the 4,550 candidates from nine districts of Madhya Pradesh who were called on the second day of 12-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally for enrollment, 2,820 turned up at the venue. Out of them, 315 passed the 1.6-km run. Rest of the physical tests, scrutiny of documents and medical tests were in progress at the time of filing of this report.