Bhopal: 11-yr-old suicide victim was addicted to online gaming

Bhopal: The 11-year-old boy, who had committed suicide here on Wednesday, was addicted to online gaming and following the gaming complications he had committed suicide, said additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar citing preliminary investigation.

“Prima facie, he was obsessed with online gaming. A game drove him to take fatal step,” the senior cop told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, in Shankaracharya colony, a 11-year-old boy Suryant Ojha had committed suicide by hanging himself with the rope of the punching bag installed at the roof top of his house.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed to the family and last rites were performed on Thursday.

The ACP said that the boy had spent Rs 6,000 to buy online games ad-on without the knowledge of the family.

The bereaved family had tried in vain several times to stop the boy from playing online games, but every time he would manage to get hold of mobile and get access to WiFi to play the games.

Whenever the mobile was given to the boy for online studies, he would start playing games on it.

When the parents deleted games from the mobile phones, he would install them again making his parents efforts to check him on that futile.

The parents claimed that he was a fast learner, but did not have interests in books.

”High time we should ban online gaming”

BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia talking to Free Press stated that he has been trying to establish some mechanism to put control on online gaming and on web-series.

Talking about online gaming, he said that he had raised the issue in the State Assembly on February 21, 2021.

“Addiction of online gaming is harming people, especially the children. Online gaming is affecting their schooling lives and as well as their studies. Now the time have come to prepare such law which bans such online games which gives daring tasks and challenges to children,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:09 PM IST