Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Bhopal: An act will come in MP on online games, says Home Minister Mishra

A class-5 student identified as Suryansh Ojha, who was reportedly addicted to an online game, committed suicide by hanging from ceiling on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter
MP Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that an act would come in Madhya Pradesh on online games.

Mishra was responding a query about the suicides in Madhya Pradesh due to online games.

A class-5 student identified as Suryansh Ojha allegedly committed suicide by hanging from ceiling. Ojha, 11, a resident of Shankaracharya Nagar in Bhopal, was addicted to online game free fire game.

“Suicides due to online games are a serious subject, which is fire game, to curb the tragic incident that is happening, we are bringing the act of online games in Madhya Pradesh, whose draft has been prepared, very soon it will come in shape," Mishra said.

On Ban on meeting prisoners in jail, he said, "Till March 31, the meeting of prisoners and relatives in jails has been completely stopped, for the time being, discussions can be done through E calls".

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
