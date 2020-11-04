Bhopal: 11 Pardi gang members arrested, booty worth Rs 16 lakh seized

The sleuths of the crime branch arrested members of Pardi gang and recovered goods worth Rs 11 lakh from their possession on Wednesday. In addition, a car was recovered from their possession. The net worth of the recovered goods including car, silver and gold ornaments is worth Rs 16 lakh. Police said they were involved in 11 theft cases in the city.

Police had earlier arrested a few of the gang members and had found valuables worth Rs 22 lakh with them. Police had received information on Tuesday that one of the accused Sachin Pardi was sitting inside a four-wheeler and had gold and silver ornaments, which he was about to sell to someone.

Police team reached there and quizzed the man who identified himself and revealed that he had to sell the booty to someone. He also revealed the names of his friends Gupti Pardi and Ponchi Pardi who were booked by the cops. The accused revealed that he was waiting for Deepak Soni, a resident of Sehore. Soni was to buy the ornaments from the gang members.

SI Ghanshyan Dangi said the accused surveyed colonies in the guise of beggars or sanitation workers. After collecting information about vacant houses, the accused would relieve the house of valuables. So far, police have details of 11 thefts in various areas of city. They admitted to have committed thefts in Habibganj, Kolar, Ratibad, Misrod, Chhola Mandir, Ashoka Garden and Ayodhya Nagar. The police have declared a reward of Rs 5,000 on arrest of Gupti Pardi and Ponchi Pardi who are on the run.