Bhopal: 10th All India Curo Quiz themed on ‘Make in India Policy’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 90 students comprising 28 teams from 28 schools across India participated in the 10th All India Curo Quiz on the theme ‘Make in India Policy’.

Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar, Bhopal organised its signature event on Saturday. The participating school teams from class VIII - X had registered themselves on the school website www.spssn.ac.in

The quiz began with an online screening test on the theme ‘Make in India Policy’ under the guidance of quiz master Ajay Poonia who conducted the event.

After screening, Jawahar Lal Nehru School- Bhopal, Delhi Public School- Neelbad, Sagar Public School-Saket Nagar, Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School- Bairagarh, Sagar Public School-Rohit Nagar and Pratibhasthali Gyanodaya Vidyapeeth School- Jabalpur amongst the top six teams qualifying for the final quizzing rounds.

The quizzing rounds were conducted in direct questions, audio video, buzzer round etc. A close nail biting and tough scoring battle in each round amongst the teams enthralled the audiences.

Basis final scoring and points tally Raj Bhargava, Divya Mishra and Vibhushree Dwivedi of Jawahar Lal Nehru School - Bhopal emerged as the winners of 10th All India Curo Quiz 2022.

Lakshya Agrawal, Ishika Chauhan and Kanak Priya Sharma of Sagar Public School-Rohit Nagar grabbed the first runners-up whereas Bhavya Singh, Navya Singh and Akshara Singhal of Delhi Public School- Neelbad emerged as the Second Runners up respectively.

Poonia, principal of the school Pankaj Sharma, director,HR, Sagar Group, KK Dubey feted the winning teams with championship trophies and certificates.

The winning participants were awarded individual Kindle, hard disk and smart watches , runners-up teams with JBL Airpods, hard disks and smart watches.

Ajay Poonia gave a huge shout-out to all the participant teams and their mentors. The competition concluded with vote of thanks to Quiz Master and SISTec as its Technology Partner of the event and participants to meet next year once again at Curo Quiz 2023.