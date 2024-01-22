Bhopal: 1,008 Divyangjans Recite Akhand Ramayan At BJP Office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,008 divyangjans have started recitation of Akhand Ramayan at the BJP office on Sunday morning. They are reciting Akhand Ramayan with the help of Braille. BJP state president VD Sharma felicitated the divyanjans and even recited the hymns of Akhand Ramayan with them.

On this occasion, he said that on Monday, a new chapter of history is going to get scripted. It is after a gap of 500 years that Ram Lalla is going to be installed inside the temple of Ayodhya. Tomorrow, Diwali will be celebrated across the world. To mark this great event, Task National and Divyang Manch are doing the Akhand Ramayan in Braille.

Divyangjans, who came from different parts of the state, are reciting the Akhand Ramayan at Shiv temple situated at BJP office premises. The Akhand Ramayan Path will culminate at 11 am on Monday. The consecration can also be seen through the big television screen installed at the BJP office.

All govt hospitals to remain open today

All government hospitals including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and JP Hospital will remain open on January 22. A letter has been sent to all the heads to handle the emergency on the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Chief medical health officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari has written a letter to all the heads of government hospitals in this regard.

Community health centres, polyclinics and wellness centres will also remain open. The outpatient department of the hospitals shall function on Monday with patient registration and all registered patients should be attended to. However, the government has declared a half-day holiday. All educational institutes will remain closed on this day.