Bhopal: 10,000 loan seekers duped, 3 arrested

BHOPAL: The police cyber cell has arrested three persons including two women for duping over 10,000 loan seekers across the country. The estimated amount of money they minted through fraud may run over Rs 10,000 crore.

The persons seeking loans would find the website while searching on Google. They would contact the website where they would be asked to fill in their details. They would then receive a call from call centres of accused and would be asked to deposit a sum of money as part of registration process. Once deposited, they would be asked to deposit a sum for GST and processing fee.

Modus operandi

After duping people from single website, they would shut the website and create a fresh website to dupe others. Additional director general of police Upendra Jain said the prime accused David Kumar Jatav learnt website developing and he would ensure his website appears on top when loan seekers Googled for the facility.

They had set up two call centres in Delhi and Noida where they had employed 50 girls to lure and dupe callers into giving them money on their directions. Jain said the accused would also pay a man, who is on the run, for arranging bank accounts where the victims could deposit money.

Had 11 websites

They had developed 11 websites and from one of the websites that was active when they were arrested, they had duped some 1,000 people. Police said when a Bhopal based man Padmesh Singh lodged a complaint about a forgery with him, the cops swung into action. When the team of cyber cell reached Noida, they found the call centres were running in rented buildings and the accused would pay Rs 1.5 lakh in a month for it.

Police have found an excel sheet where the call centre employees maintained record of victims and found that 1,000 people were recently contacted. Police have also appointed a nodal officer who should be contacted by anyone who has recently been duped in similar manner. According to ADG Jain, David, his fiancée Manisha Bhatt and her sister Neha operated the racket.

The fourth accused Kamal Kashyap is on the run. He would provide bank accounts to accused where the callers deposited money.

What police seized?

Police have seized 6 laptops, 25 mobile phones, 21 pen drives, 8 active Sim cards, 19 debit cards, 3 rent agreements, three documents pertaining to websites, one register, one router with modem for internet connection and a Baleno car from their possession.

Mobile no

Police have issued a mobile number 86027 44849 to contact nodal officer by those duped in similar manner by any gang member.