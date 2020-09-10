Bhopal: Congress MLA opens BJP office, says framed by saffron party

The Congress MLA from Ghoradongri Bramha Bhalavi has raised protest stating that the BJP leaders intentionally misguided him by making him inaugurate a BJP office.

An unusual incident occurred in Shahpura block of Betul district on Tuesday when the Congress MLA from Ghoradongri inaugurated the BJP office and also participated in the inauguration function. When people asked about the participation, the MLA refused and blamed BJP for framing him.

The Shahapura janpad panchayat had organised inauguration programme of a shopping complex where Bhalavi was invited with other dignitaries. After inaugurating the complex, he moved to other part of the complex where a BJP office was scheduled to get inaugurated. The MLA was asked to inaugurate the office. So, he simply walked forward and cut the ribbon.

When he came to know about it, he staged sit-in and alleged that he was framed by the BJP leaders. He also wrote a letter to state Congress committee about the incident and has asked for further action.