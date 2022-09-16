Bhopal: 10-day ‘Street Food of India’ from Thursday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal is going to host a 10-day food festival ‘Street Food Of India’ at its multi cuisine restaurant- MoMo Café from September 16 to 25.

Chef de Cuisine Asif Qureshi said “We have curated a very special menu for this food festival. The menu includes signature dishes of different Indian States. The menu includes signature dishes of different Indian States.”

This festival will offer a unique opportunity to Bhopalis to taste a wide array of mouth-watering street dishes across India. Bhopal's famous street dish Poha-Jalebi, Burhanpur's Jalebi and Indore’s Egg Bango will also be part of the fest menu, chef Shankar Raj Pande said.

General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal Rakesh Upadhyay, said “Indian street food is a blend of sweet, sour, spicy and tangy flavours —all often in one dish — and the variety of textures. We have brought together different cuisines under one roof. This will definitely be a great experience for our guests.”