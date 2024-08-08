 Bhopal: 10 Commissions Functioning Either Without Chairpersons Or Members Or Both; Target Groups Suffer
About 25,600 cases were pending with MP Women Commission as on June 24 this year. The Commission became defunct in January 2019 when Lata Wankhedeís tenure as chairperson ended.

Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Of the 20 commissions functioning under various departments of Madhya Pradesh government, at least 10 are either without chairpersons or members or both.

They include MP State Women Commission, State Commission for Minorities, State Commission for Scheduled Tribes, State Commission for Scheduled Castes, State Backward Classes Commission, Rajya Samanya Nirdhan Varg Kalyan Aayog, State Finance Commission, MP State Information Commission, Rajya Krishak Aayog and MP Rajya Safai Karamchari Aayog.

During Wankhedeís tenure, 14,000 cases were disposed of. The pending cases include complaints of domestic abuse, dowry harassment, dowry deaths, rape, attempted rape, abduction, murder, harassment, workplace harassment and cyber crime.

According to Women Commission official, a case challenging the appointment of new members is pending in High Court. 'We have filed an application for urgent hearing,' the official said.

The State Commission for Minorities has been sans chairperson and members since 2020. The last chairperson was Niyaz Mohammed. Similarly, the State Commission for Scheduled Tribes and State Commission for Scheduled Castes have been without chairperson and members for years.

'Commissionís secretary receives complaints,' an official at State Commission for Scheduled Tribes said. The Backward Classes Commission has a chairperson Ramkrishna Kusmaria but no member. Kusmaria was appointed in December 2023, five years after the vacancy was created.

The MP Information Commission does not have a single member. Chief Information Commissioner and a commissioner retired in March this year.

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission is functioning without a regular chairperson. Manohar Mamtani is the working chairperson. Rajya Niti Evam Yojana Aayog doesnít have a vice-chairman. Chief minister Mohan Yadav is the ex-officio chairperson of Aayog. Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commision has an incharge chairperson.

