Bhopal: 1 In 10 Patients Suffering From Fever Tests Positive For Dengue; Seriously Ill Patients Rises To 738

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dengue mosquitoes have spread terror among the people in the state capital Bhopal. Government figures show that one in every ten patients— who suffer fever, is being diagnosed with dengue here.

The number of seriously ill dengue patients in Bhopal has increased to 738. Dengue positivity rate has increased to 10 percent. In the survey, larvae were found in five percent of every hundred houses. On Sunday, 98 samples were tested, out of which the reports of 9 came dengue positive. This is government data. The number of private labs and hospitals is not being sought by the district administration.

Since January, more than 10,000 people have been tested for dengue ELISA, out of which the reports of 709 have come positive. This figure was recorded only on the basis of ELISA test positive people. Rapid test not included.

According to the Malaria Office, more than 2 thousand houses were surveyed on Friday, out of which 99 houses were found where dengue larvae were found. It is believed that due to increasing pollution in Bhopal, the number of mosquitoes carrying dengue is continuously increasing and the Malaria Department is busy in surveying the houses.

Chikungunya along with dengue in Bhopal

Along with dengue, chikungunya is also spreading. According to the information, this time Chikungunya has broken the record of the last three years. According to the report card released on Friday, till now 120 Chikungunya patients have been found in Bhopal, while 1363 people have been examined.