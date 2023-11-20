Bhopal: If Necessary, Issue Prohibitory Order To Improve City Air Quality, Divisional Collector Tells Collector | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the ‘poor to very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bhopal, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma on Monday told the district collector to impose prohibitory order in the city if need be.

AQI of the city should be improved by issuing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC if required, collector Asheesh Singh was told at a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner. City witnessed 'poor to very poor’ air quality that hovered above 300 on the AQI index on Monday.

District collector, BMC commissioner, MP Pollution control boards, members of the construction agencies were present at the meeting held to review the increasing air pollution in the state capital.

The divisional commissioner directed for increasing the number of Pollution Under Control (PUC) outlets in the city and compulsory checking of pollution level of vehicles passing through all the borders of Bhopal. He has directed to conduct PUC checking at all petrol pumps.

The instructions were also issued to immediately inspect all the major sites where major construction is underway and ensure that the environmental standards are being adopted there. The contractors and construction agencies have been asked to put up green nets to prevent dust particles from entering the air and also to sprinkle water from time to time to maintain the curb air pollution. The officials were also asked to immediately ban burning of garbage. He has also given instructions to take cognizance of the instances of stubble burning and to make the farmers aware of the environmental pollution resulting from the burning . Action will be initiated if necessary in this regard.

City’s AQI hovers at 300

MPPCB regional officer Brijesh Sharma said the AQI has been above 300 mark in Bhopal since Diwali. The 300 AQI denotes ‘poor’ and 301 to 400 very poor air quality.”

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good"; 51 to 100 is "satisfactory", 101 to 200 is "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".