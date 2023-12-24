Bhopal: 1 Held For Running Fake Travel Agency, Vehicles Worth Rs 17 Lakh Seized

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police on Sunday arrested one member of a gang, who used to run a fake travel agency and dupe people of their vehicles on the pretext of renting them, police said. The police added that the arrested accused had been carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000 on their head. The police seized three vehicles worth Rs 17 lakh from them. Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma said that the arrested accused had been identified as Ashish.

The police had arrested one of his accomplices named Mohnish Nair in May 2023, who told the police that he and two of his friends named Ashish and Nitin, had set up a fake rental and travel agency near Aashima mall of the city. They used to lure people on the pretext of renting their cars, and providing them huge profits obtained by the rental services. The accused then used to make away with their cars, and change their location. They committed similar crimes in Vidisha and Gwalior too. After Nair’s arrest, the police had begun hUnting for Nitin and Ashish. On Sunday, the police received a tip-off about Ashish spotted in Panchsheel Nagar after which they rushed there and swooped down on him. They have now launched a manhunt to nab the third accused, Nitin.