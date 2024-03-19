Bhopal: 1 Dead, Another Injured As Car Hits Their Bike

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of the two bike-borne men on way to restaurant died when hit by a car from the rear in Misrod. The other has been hospitalised. An FIR was registered against the car driver on Tuesday who is on the run.

Deceased Prashant Rajawat (32) was a private company employee who stayed at Fortune Divine Colony on Hoshangabad Road. He shared his room with his friend Ankur. Ankur’s birthday was on Monday. As the clock struck 12 on Sunday night, Prashant brought a cake for him, which was cut by Ankur. The duo then left on a bike for a roadside restaurant in Misrod.

Near Shani temple located on the road, a speeding car rammed into their bike, following which the duo was dragged to a distance of several metres and was grievously injured. They were taken to hospital where Prashant succumbed to injuries a few minutes later.

Ankur was grievously injured. After recording Ankur’s statements on Tuesday, police have registered an FIR against the unidentified car driver and have begun searching for him.

2 cops suspended for helping gambler

An assistant sub-inspector and a constable of crime branch were suspended for helping a gambler by leaking information about the raid to be conducted at his gambling den. Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that Vijay Varan Yadav and Saurabh Rajawat were suspended.

The crime branch on Monday noon received information about major gambling racket operating in Chhola led by Naresh Marghat. The team rushed to the spot but found no one there. On questioning area residents, the team came to know that Marghat and other gamblers had fled.

Senior police official Shrutkirti Somwanshi suspected that the information might have been leaked by someone from the team. He sifted through call records of all the crime branch personnel during which he found Yadav and Rajawat had contacted Marghat before the raid and told him to leave the area. The duo was suspended by Somwanshi with immediate effect.

It is noteworthy that new DCP of city crime branch, Akhil Patel, took over the office on Tuesday, after DCP Somwanshi was transferred to other district.