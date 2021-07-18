Bhind: Woman held with pistol, 15 live rounds in Madhya Pradesh district

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman on charges of extortion and blackmailing people and seized a country-made pistol and 15 live rounds from her possession in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind city, an official said on Sunday.

The police had received complaints that Kusum Bhadoria, who worked in some small media organisations, was blackmailing people and extorting money, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

Based on the complaints, the police raided her residence in Yadunath Nagar here on Saturday evening, Bhind police women cell in-charge sub-inspector Ratna Jain said.

A country-made pistol and 15 live rounds were recovered from her residence where she was living alone, the official said.