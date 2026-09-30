Bhind Teacher Controversy: Students Complain Teacher Played Games During Class, Asked For Girls' Instagram IDs | VIDEO

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher controversy surfaced at a Government High School in Kot village of Bhind district after girl students alleged that a teacher failed to conduct classes, instead played mobile games during school hours, and asked students for their Instagram IDs. The allegations against the government school teacher sparked concerns among students and parents, with the matter coming to light after complaints were raised.

According to local news reports, the incident took place at the Government High School in Kot village under Nayagaon police station area of Bhind. Girl students alleged that the teacher, identified by them as Prashant, did not focus on teaching and instead engaged in activities unrelated to academics during school hours.

While speaking to the media, a girl student claimed that the teacher asked girl students for their social media (Instagram) IDs.

"Ek teacher padhate nahi hai par ladkiyon ki id mangte hain yahan pe aake. Padhane aate hain ki ladkiyon ki id mange aate hain Instagram ki?...(A teacher does not teach but comes here and asks girls for their IDs. Does he come to teach or to ask for girls’ Instagram IDs?)”

When asked about the identity of the teacher who allegedly sought the Instagram IDs, the student named him as “Prashant Sir”.

'Teacher plays cards games at school'

When reporters questioned the accused teacher inside the classroom regarding the allegations, he remained silent and did not respond to the questions as students as the chaos unfolded outside the class.

The student further alleged that the teacher spent classroom hours playing games on his phone instead of teaching.

"Padhate nahi ho to sahi se to bol lo bacchon se. Ye bhi to zaroori hai…Phone me patta khelte hain, game khelte hain, bacchon ko padhate nahi hai bas…Table pe pair rakh ke game khelte hain….(If you do not teach, at least speak properly with the students. That is also important… He plays cards and games on his phone, does not teach children, and simply plays games by keeping his feet on the table.)

The allegations against the teacher raised questions over teaching practices and discipline at the government school. Further details about any official investigation or action in the Bhind teacher controversy were awaited.