Bhind Road Accident: Speeding Truck Hits Motorcyclist On NH-719, Driver Flees |

Bhind Accident News Today: A tragic accident occurred on National Highway-719 in Bhind district, where a motorcyclist died on the spot after being hit by a speeding truck. The fatal road accident in Madhya Pradesh took place under the jurisdiction of Phoop police station during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and died at the spot. Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene without stopping.

According to reports, the victim was riding his motorcycle on NH-719 when the speeding truck hit him. The collision caused panic among people in the area.

Truck Driver Flees After Accident

After receiving information, Phoop police reached the spot and alerted the staff at the nearby RTO barrier. The staff acted swiftly and managed to seize the truck. However, the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped before the police could catch him.

The incident has been reported as a hit-and-run accident in Bhind. Police have seized the truck and started searching for the absconding driver.

NH-719 Accident Victim Yet To Be Identified

Meanwhile, the victim's body has been shifted to the district hospital mortuary. His identity has not yet been established. Police are trying to identify the deceased and trace his family members.

The police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the NH-719 truck accident. The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the dangers of speeding vehicles on highways.