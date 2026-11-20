Bhind Police Viral Video: SHO Transferred To Police Lines For Abusing Complainant |

Madhya Pradesh Police News: SHO Raghuveer Meena has been line-attached after a video-- showing him hurling abuses at two complainants inside the police station, went viral on social media. Acting swiftly to the complaint, Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Verma issued an order to line-attach Mau police station SHO Meena to the Police Lines.

Viral Video Of Police Officer Shows The Threat And The Misconduct

The incident was reported at Mau police station when a complainant approached the SHO over a land dispute between two parties. He was showing the officer a video of the incident on his mobile phone when the conversation turned into an argument.

According to the available information, the SHO began blaming the complainant after watching the footage and allegedly used abusive language towards him.

#WATCH | Bhind SHO Raghuvir Meena Caught Hurling Ab*ses At Complainants Of Land Dispute Case #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/4vtqqtvrH2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 19, 2026

Bhind SP Takes Action After Viral Video

The video of the incident, recorded inside the SHO's office, has triggered questions about police conduct and the treatment of complainants at police stations. Following the incident, Bhind SP Suraj Verma took cognizance of the matter and ordered o line-attach SHO Raghuveer Meena to the Police Lines.

Meanwhile, Inspector Anil Gurjar, who was previously posted at the Police Lines, has been given charge of Mau police station.

The action comes after the Bhind police viral video sparked criticism over the behaviour of police officials towards people who approach them to file complaints. The incident has brought attention to concerns over police misconduct in Madhya Pradesh and the need for respectful treatment of complainants at police stations.