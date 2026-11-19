Bhind Police Station In-Charge Heard Abusing Complainants, Threatening To Beat Them With Sticks; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing an on-duty police officer misbehaving with the complainants in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district has gone viral on social media. The clip shows him allegedly hurling abuses and threatening complainants who approached him over a land dispute. Town Inspector (TI) Raghuveer Meena, posted at Mau police station, reportedly used offensive language and threatened to beat them with sticks inside his chamber. The incident has raised concerns over police conduct, while an official response from senior authorities and possible disciplinary action remain awaited.

Complainants Visited Police Station Over Land Dispute

According to information, two groups involved in a land dispute had visited Mau police station to present their complaints and seek police intervention.

Both parties had approached the police hoping to resolve their dispute through legal procedures.

However, instead of listening to their concerns, TI Raghuveer Meena allegedly lost his temper and started abusing them.

#WATCH | Bhind SHO Raghuvir Meena Caught Hurling Ab*ses At Complainants Of Land Dispute Case #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/4vtqqtvrH2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 19, 2026

TI Allegedly Threatened To Beat Complainants

It was alleged that the police officer used offensive language, including abuses directed at the complainants' family members, during the discussion inside his chamber.

He also allegedly threatened to beat them with sticks.

The complainants, who had approached the police seeking help, reportedly faced rude behaviour and threats instead.

Incident Raises Questions Over Police Conduct

The incident has raised concerns about the behaviour of police officers towards people visiting police stations to seek help.

Police stations are expected to provide a safe environment where citizens can report their problems without fear or intimidation.

The allegations against the Mau police station in-charge have once again brought police conduct in Madhya Pradesh under scrutiny.

Similar allegations of misconduct by police officers have previously surfaced in other parts of the state, including Seoni.

Official Response And Action Awaited

The incident has also raised questions about whether senior police officials will investigate the allegations and take action against the officer.

So far, no official statement from senior police authorities or details of any disciplinary action against TI Raghuveer Meena have been reported.

Further action in the matter is awaited.