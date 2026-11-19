MP Forest SDO Sanjeev Sharma Suspended After Lokayukta Raids Reveal Alleged ₹7.50 Crore Assets Against ₹2 Crore Income | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has suspended forest sub-divisional officer (SDO) Sanjeev Sharma following Lokayukta raids at his premises in a disproportionate assets case, officials said on Wednesday.

On Nov 14, Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police, Bhopal, simultaneously raided Sharma's official residence in Pachmarhi and private house in Professor Colony, Chhindwara. Assets worth Rs 7.50 crore were reportedly found against his legitimate income of Rs 2 crore.

Sharma appeared before Lokayukta officials on Tuesday to record his statement after being summoned. The state government suspended him later that evening.

He has been attached to the office of the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, Bhopal, until further orders.

Sharma began his career as a ranger at Pench Tiger Reserve in 2001, followed by a two-year stint at Kanha National Park. He was subsequently transferred to Pachmarhi, where he was promoted to SDO. He spent a significant portion of his service in the region.

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