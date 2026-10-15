Bhind Nursing Officer Murder Mystery: Police Suspect Man Murdered Live-In Partner During Kanpur Trip & Dumped Her Body In River

Bhind Murder Mystery: Nursing Officer Snehlata Missing After Kanpur Trip With Live-in Partner; Police Search Pachnada River For Body |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, where police suspect that a married man allegedly murdered his live-in partner during their trip to Kanpur. Moreover, the accused himself approached the police station and filed his partner's missing complaint to dodge police suspicion. During questioning, however, the accused revealed the place where woman's body was allegedly disposed of. The accused has been identified as Satyaprakash alias Badshah Jatav, who was living in with Snehlata, a nursing officer.

College Lover Turn Into A Murderer

According to information, Satyaprakash and Snehlata had known each other since their college days. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, and the duo eventually began living together in a live-in relationship. The couple reportedly has a son. However, their relationship was complicated by an existing marriage, as Satyaprakash was already married. Reports also indicate that he was facing marital issues with his wife, including the reported absence of children from that marriage. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the relationship and the alleged murder.

Snehlata Went Missing After October 8 Kanpur Trip

October 8 is considered a crucial date in the Snehlata murder case. According to the sources, Satyaprakash allegedly took Snehlata on a trip to Kanpur on the pretext of sightseeing. Before the trip, Snehlata reportedly informed a friend over the phone that she was going to Kanpur. However, she did not return, and her whereabouts remained unknown. Initially, the matter surfaced as a missing person case, but the investigation later took a different turn.

Man Who Filed Missing Report Comes Under Suspicion

One of the most significant developments in the Bhind crime news was that Satyaprakash himself reportedly went to the police station to file a missing person report for Snehlata. According to reports, he submitted an application to the police and also had missing posters printed to trace her.

However, when the police began investigating the case and questioning Satyaprakash, suspicion reportedly shifted towards him. He was subsequently accused of murdering Snehlata. Police said that during interrogation the accused revealed that Snehlata's body was disposed in a river at Pachnada in Uttar Pradesh.

Police Search Pachnada River For Snehlata’s Body

Following the alleged disclosure, a police team reached Pachnada to search for Snehlata’s body. The Pachnada River search operation is now a crucial part of the investigation. However, her body has not yet been recovered, and its recovery has not been officially confirmed.

Investigators are working to establish the sequence of events, verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime, and examine the available evidence. The Snehlata body search remains a key challenge for the police as they attempt to establish what happened to the missing nursing officer.

Several questions remain unanswered. What exactly happened to Snehlata after the Kanpur trip? Was the missing person report an attempt to divert suspicion? What was the motive behind the alleged murder, and was anyone else involved? The investigation is expected to shed more light on these questions.

As the missing nursing officer in Madhya Pradesh case remains under investigation, further action will be taken based on the findings and other evidence gathered during the investigation.