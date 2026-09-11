MP’s Khandwa Murder Mystery: Sarpanch’s Husband Found Dead Near River; ₹10,000 Reward Announced | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The suspected murder of Rum Singh, husband of village sarpanch Gyani Bai, caused concern in Borkheda village under Piplod police station limits in Khandwa district on Friday.

His body was found near a river with deep injuries on the neck and head, prompting police to investigate the case as a suspected murder.

Piplod police reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation.

A dog squad, fingerprint experts and a forensic team were called to examine the scene and collect evidence. Police are questioning locals and examining the circumstances leading to the death.

The incident has also brought attention to the suspected death of a young man in the village around two years ago. The earlier case reportedly remains unresolved.

Police, however, have not established any connection between the two incidents.

A dispute between the sarpanch group and another faction over village development works is also being discussed as a possible angle, though there is no confirmation of its link to the death.

Khandwa superintendent of police Agam Jain has directed police to investigate all possible angles.

A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to the suspect. The informer's identity will be kept confidential.