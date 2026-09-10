Indore Lady Singham & Traffic Warden Shubhi Jain Calls Out Cop For 'Ladki Jaat' Slur | VIDEO

Indore Lady Dabang Shubhi Jain Calls Out Cop After He Calls Her 'Ladki Jaat' | VIDEO |

Indore Shubhi Jain police officer controversy: Indore’s popular ‘Traffic Girl’ Shubhi Jain has shared a video raising questions over the behaviour of a police officer. Jain, who works as a traffic volunteer, alleged that a policeman misbehaved with her and told her, 'ladki jaat,' (You are a ladies kind, do not talk to me). She spoke about the incident in a video, questioning how people can trust the police if they are not treated with respect.

Jain alleged that the policeman, who was sitting on a bike and was not wearing a uniform, took a photo of the e-rickshaw and was trying to issue a challan. When she stepped in to stop the argument, the officer allegedly told her, “You are a ladies kind, do not talk to me.”

Jain said she was hurt by the comment. She questioned the way the police deal with people and said that she always tries to speak to the public with a smile and with respect while doing her work.

“If the police themselves behave like this with the public, how will people trust them?” Jain said in the video. She added that people should feel safe when they see a police officer, not uncomfortable or scared.

Watch Shubhi Jain Instagram video

According to Jain, the incident happened at a traffic signal where a police officer and an e-rickshaw driver were involved in an argument. She said she went there to stop the dispute.

Jain also said that she often steps in to stop road rage and prevent people from getting into fights. She said her video was not meant to spread hate against the police, but to raise a question about police behaviour with public.

Who Is Shubhi Jain?

Shubhi Jain is known in Indore as the ‘Traffic Girl’. She has been working as Indore traffic police warden for several years. Wearing her traffic volunteer jacket, she helps manage traffic on busy roads and spreads awareness about traffic rules.

Police Officer’s Identity Not Confirmed

The identity of the police officer involved in the incident has not been confirmed yet. There is also no official confirmation about the officer’s duty or the alleged challan process. The claims made by Jain have not been independently verified so far.