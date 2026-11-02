Bhind Murder Case: Man Conspires To Kill Son Over Alcohol Addiction, Pays ₹3 Lakh To Hitmen; Arrested From UP After Body Found In Sack

Bhind Murder Case: Father Gets Son Killed Over Alcohol Addiction, Pays ₹1 Lakh To Each Of Three Hitmen |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly conspired to kill his alcohol addict son in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. He gave a Rs 3 lakh 'supari' to three hitmen to carry out the contract killing. The accused killed the young man, packed his body in a sack and dumped it in a ditch. Dehat police solved the case and arrested four people, including the victim's father, from Orai in Uttar Pradesh. Police have also seized an Ertiga car used in the crime and ₹1.5 lakh in cash.

Body Found In A Sack In Bhind

According to police, they received information about a black sack lying in a ditch near Siddheshwar Garden on Umri Road in Manpura village. When the police opened it, they found the body of an unidentified young man.

The victim's hands, feet and neck were tied with ropes. His body was wrapped in a plastic sack and tarpaulin. Salt and detergent had also been poured over it, allegedly to hide his identity and destroy evidence.

Father Plans Murder Over Son's Alcohol Addiction

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma formed a special team to investigate the Bhind murder case. During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and traced a suspicious Ertiga car seen near the crime scene.

Following the vehicle's trail, the police reached Orai in Uttar Pradesh. During questioning, they uncovered the murder conspiracy in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the father was troubled by his son's alcohol addiction. He allegedly planned the contract killing in Madhya Pradesh with the help of a tenant living in his house. The tenant then involved two other associates. The three accused were promised ₹1 lakh each to kill the young man.

Son Handed Over To Accused After Leaving De-Addiction Centre

As part of the plan, the three accused travelled to Gwalior in an Ertiga car. The father reached Gwalior by bus, got his son discharged from the Manthan de-addiction centre and handed him over to the accused at Sirol crossroads.

He then returned home and allegedly told others that his son had run away from the railway station.

The accused later murdered the young man, packed his body in a sack and tarpaulin, and dumped it in a ditch in Manpura village.

Four Arrested In Bhind Murder Case

The Bhind police have arrested four people, including the victim's father. Acting on information provided by the accused, police seized the Ertiga car used in the crime and ₹1.5 lakh in cash, which was part of the alleged payment for the murder. The accused are being questioned, and further legal action is underway.