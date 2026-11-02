Madhya Pradesh Accounts For 12% Of India's Under-Five Pneumonia Deaths, Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital Reports Up To Two Deaths Daily | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh accounts for 12% of pneumonia-related deaths among children under five in India, placing it third in the country after Uttar Pradesh (26%) and Bihar (22%).

The state also faces a high child mortality burden, with an under-five mortality rate of 44 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) data cited in the report. Pneumonia is among the leading causes of infant and under-five deaths.

At Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, doctors report one to two pneumonia-related deaths daily, while six to seven patients are diagnosed with the disease every day. Delayed diagnosis is cited as a major reason behind the deaths.

Lokendra Dave, professor and head of department at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, said, We report one to two pneumonia-related deaths at Hamidia Hospital every day, while six to seven patients are diagnosed with the disease in the OPD daily.

Delayed diagnosis is one of the major reasons for these deaths. He further said that Pneumonia can be caused by both bacterial and viral infections, and cases are more common during winter.

According to the figures cited, Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest share of under-five pneumonia deaths at 26%, followed by Bihar at 22%, Madhya Pradesh at 12% and Rajasthan at 11%.

Madhya Pradesh's high childhood pneumonia burden is attributed to factors such as high incidence rates and localised healthcare gaps.

Meanwhile, as of late 2026, the state health department has expanded its capacity to 62 special newborn care units (SNCUs) and 68 paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) to better manage critical cases of pneumonia and respiratory distress.