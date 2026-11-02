Overheard In Bhopal: Tricks To Win Race, Officers Removed, In Confusion & More | Representative Image

Tricks to win race

The state police chief has come across a series of interesting events for the first time. The police chief’s date of retirement has ignited a debate for the first time. Soon after the government made a decision on the date of his retirement, the aspirants for the post have started working on new equations. An officer has begun to use his Gujarat connections to join the post. He weighs all means to realise his dreams through some politicians from Gujarat. People in the corridors of power say he also makes efforts to reach the target through a religious person such rumours circulate. He also strives for the position through an important person in the country. Supporters of Madam, also a contender for the post, have declared that she has achieved the target. Though the government has yet to issue an order appointing someone to the post, her supporters have begun to congratulate her on social media. Interestingly, most of the people congratulating her remain the Congressmen and the supporters of a former chief minister belonging to the party. Now, people want to know the reasons for their happiness in case the government should hand over the state police’s command to her. In contrast, the third contender for the post maintains a wait-and-watch policy.

Feeling sad

Posting as a collector in a district generally delights an IAS officer. In contrast, such a posting has saddened an officer. The government has recently transferred the officer as collector to an important district. He remains happy with his place of posting and does not intend to go anywhere. Sahib has requested the head of state and the head of administration either to transfer him to any position in the financial capital of the state or to let him stay in his present place of posting. Before appointing him as collector to the district, the higher-ups discussed transferring him to another major district. But the officer showed little interest in going there. The officer remains keen on going to a particular district. Besides his chosen district, the officer has little interest in going to any other place – however important it may be. He can wait for the posting in the district of his choice. He wants the government to post him there whenever the position of collector falls vacant.

Officers removed

The government has recently removed the collector and superintendent of police of a district after the liquor tragedy. In a case in another district, the government took time to act against the officers, but people discuss how the government acted so fast this time. This time, a senior police officer was unhappy with the SP. Because of the police officer’s anger, when the government decided to remove the SP, it also settled on transferring the collector. The government also sent the collector packing for being equally responsible for the incident. The information about the incident continued to reach the police and the government from different sources. When the senior officer sought feedback about the incident from the SP, the latter kept the senior officer out of the loop from proper information for several days. The senior police officer, holding an important position in the government, provided the higher-ups with the feedback given by the SP. When the issue came to light, the senior officer felt miffed. In this situation, when he put up the proposal for removing the SP and the collector before the head of state, the government accepted it. After the incident, the senior police officer’s influence has deepened in the state.

In confusion

A recent dispute in a department has set off discussions in the corridors of power. Nobody has enquired about the issue that tarnished the image of the government across the country. A junior IAS officer prepared a report that his seniors accepted without delving into details. The report that has kicked up a storm consists of several catches. But if someone pores over it, he will make a mountain out of a molehill. The uproar over the issue triggered confusion in the department. The officers remain upset, thinking after such a hue and cry, if any errors crop up in the matter, what will happen to them? Amid the chaos, an officer remains happy. A senior officer wanted to transfer Sahib from the department. Because the issue has surfaced, the people will connect his removal from the department to the controversy. In this situation, Sahib feels he remains safe for now.

Harassed officer

A woman officer posted in an important department remains worried these days. The problem with the madam stems from the fact that the government has changed three senior officers in a few months in the department where she works. Because of the frequent transfers of officers, Madam has to do the briefings every time for the new incumbent about the department. Just as the boss begins to understand the functioning of the department, another officer joins. In place of a principal secretary, an additional chief secretary joined. Madam gave him feedback about the department. But within a few days, he joined another position. Afterwards, the government posted a principal secretary. She informed him about the department. But he, too, got a posting in another place. In place of Sahib, a senior female officer joined. Now Madam gives her feedback about the department. About Madam, people in the corridors of power say she herself takes guidance from somewhere else.

From loop line to frontline

Once close to a former chief minister, an IPS officer has again got a posting in an important district. A few months have passed since the government sent him to the loop line, but he got an important district again. Most importantly, the government posted him in the third district near the state capital. He worked in two districts with the former head of the state. So, people thought he would be in the loop line for a long time. The loop line where the government posted the officer from a district a few months ago also remained in a much-discussed district. The officers posted in the much-discussed district reportedly played an important role in his present posting in the district. Another police officer, close to the head of state, helped this officer. A few IPS officers remain unhappy because of his posting, as they want to go to any district as SP.