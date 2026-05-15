Bhind Honey Trap Case: Furniture Trader Tricked & Tapped By Woman Social Worker, Blackmailed For ₹10 Lakh

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A furniture trader in Joura was allegedly trapped in a honey trap case and later blackmailed for Rs 10 lakh by a woman social worker in Morena on Friday.

The trader approached police and filed a complaint, after which two male accused were arrested.

Two women accused are still absconding. Police said the alleged mastermind is a woman who claimed to be a social worker and BJP leader.

The woman is said to be involved with many other BJP leaders.

According to police, furniture trader Ramesh alias Pappu Shivhare, a resident of Ward No. 3 in Joura, alleged that Sonam Kushwah, along with her associates Meera Kushwah, Gajendra Kushwah and Sachin Kushwah, trapped him and demanded money by threatening to leak his video online.

The Trap!

In his complaint, Shivhare said he first met Sonam Kushwah during a community event held at Shivhare Dharamshala around three months ago. She allegedly took his mobile number and later called him on May 10, asking him to visit a house near a school lane close to Manish Petrol Pump for furniture and AC work.

The trader said when he reached the spot around 7:30 pm, Sonam and another woman named Meera were waiting there. As soon as he entered the house, both women allegedly forced themselves on him. Soon after, Sachin and Gajendra also arrived in an auto.

Read Also Jabalpur High Court Defers Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Hearing Over The Panama Papers Leaks

The four allegedly removed his clothes, recorded a video and demanded Rs 10 lakh, threatening to make the video viral if he did not pay. The accused also allegedly took his gold ring and some cash.

Same Gang Booked Last Year

Police said the same gang was booked in a similar honey trap case at Mata Basaiya Police Station on November 16 last year.

In that case, the accused allegedly trapped a farmer, threatened him with an obscene video and forced him to sign an agreement to sell land worth Rs 30 lakh.