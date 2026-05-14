Jabalpur High Court Defers Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Hearing Over The Panama Papers Leaks | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Rahul Gandhi defamation case over the Panama Papers leaks.

The hearing will now take place after the summer vacation, according to advocates appearing in the case. Kartikey Chouhan was scheduled to file a reply on Thursday.

The criminal defamation case filed by Central Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s elder son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, against Gandhi stems from a political rally in 2018 where Gandhi linked Kartikey Chouhan to the Panama Papers scandal. Gandhi had petitioned the High Court to quash the proceedings and the summoning order issued to him by a district and sessions court in Bhopal.

Senior advocate Ajay Gupta, appearing in the case, said, “HC has adjourned hearing. Kartikey Singh Chouhan was to file reply on today but now hearing will be after summer vacation. In last hearing, Kartikey Chouhan had demanded time and HC had given only two days to file reply.”