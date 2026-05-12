Bhind Accident: Pick-Up Van Overturns Outside Hanuman Temple, Father-Son Die On Spot

Fatal Accident | File Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Tuesday. A pickup vehicle lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside outside the Dandraua Hanuman temple. A father and son and one more died on the spot, while three others sustained severe injuries.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Pritam Singh Manjhi, his son Sunil Manjhi and Upendra Rana.

According to information, Pritam Singh Manjhi, a resident of Tiholi village of the Utila police station area in Gwalior, along with his son Sunil Manjhi and other villagers, was going to buy animals in the animal market of Uttar Pradesh. A total number of eight devotees, including Upendra Rana, Ramroop Singh Baghel, Asaram Baghel, Manoj Jatav, a woman and a child, were travelling in the pickup vehicle. All of them had left the village at around 4 am on Tuesday morning.

According to information, all the devotees wanted to visit the Dandraua Hanuman temple before going to Uttar Pradesh. The vehicle reached in front of the temple gate at around 5 am in the morning, when the driver suddenly swerved. The driver lost control due to the high speed and the pick-up vehicle collided with a tree on the roadside in the Mehgaon police station area. The collision was so severe that the vehicle overturned, killing three on spot.

In the accident, Pritam Singh Manjhi, his son Sunil Manjhi and Upendra Rana died on the spot. Ramroop Singh Baghel, Asaram Baghel and Manoj Jatav were seriously injured. As soon as the information was received by the local people and Mehgaon police station they reached to the spot and the injured were immediately send to the hospital. After first aid, doctors referred the three injured to Gwalior as their condition was critical.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was at a very high speed. The driver was not able to control the vehicle while taking a sudden turn in front of the temple, due to which a major accident took place.

The police have taken the dead bodies in their custody and sent them for post-mortem and have started investigating the entire matter.