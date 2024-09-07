BHEL Official Honey-Trap Case: DGM’s Wife Had Left Him Due To His Lecherous Ways, Says SIT | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the incident, in which a senior BHEL official was honey-trapped and Rs 2.5 lakh were extorted from him, has revealed that the official’s wife had parted ways with him in 2017 as he had affairs with many women. The official is deputy general manager (DGM) at BHEL in Bhopal.

According to Govindpura ACP Deepak Nayak, the official is 58 years old and resident of Shakti Nagar. The SIT investigation revealed that building contractor Shashank Verma, who was friend of BHEL official, had introduced him to two women with whom he had spent leisure time at two hotels in the city on different occasions.

Verma had introduced the second woman to BHEL official telling him that she was a Russian. However, the woman was from Uzbekistan. The other investigating officials told Free Press that the two women and the pimp who had sent women to official’s room at the hotels were being searched for. Their cell phones have been switched off since FIR was registered. Shashank has been arrested. The police had registered a case against Shashank under Section 318(4) of BNS.

Role of hotel staff

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that it was also being probed whether the hotel staff where both the incidents took place were involved. They may help police to gain significant leads regarding the whereabouts of accused.