 BHEL Official Honey-Trap Case: DGM’s Wife Had Left Him Due To His Lecherous Ways, Says SIT
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBHEL Official Honey-Trap Case: DGM’s Wife Had Left Him Due To His Lecherous Ways, Says SIT

BHEL Official Honey-Trap Case: DGM’s Wife Had Left Him Due To His Lecherous Ways, Says SIT

Second woman introduced to him was from Uzbekistan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
BHEL Official Honey-Trap Case: DGM’s Wife Had Left Him Due To His Lecherous Ways, Says SIT | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the incident, in which a senior BHEL official was honey-trapped and Rs 2.5 lakh were extorted from him, has revealed that the official’s wife had parted ways with him in 2017 as he had affairs with many women. The official is deputy general manager (DGM) at BHEL in Bhopal.

According to Govindpura ACP Deepak Nayak, the official is 58 years old and resident of Shakti Nagar. The SIT investigation revealed that building contractor Shashank Verma, who was friend of BHEL official, had introduced him to two women with whom he had spent leisure time at two hotels in the city on different occasions.

Verma had introduced the second woman to BHEL official telling him that she was a Russian. However, the woman was from Uzbekistan. The other investigating officials told Free Press that the two women and the pimp who had sent women to official’s room at the hotels were being searched for. Their cell phones have been switched off since FIR was registered. Shashank has been arrested. The police had registered a case against Shashank under Section 318(4) of BNS.

Read Also
Bhopal: BHEL DGM Falls Victim In Contractor's Honey Trap, Demanded ₹25 Lakhs; Accused Held
article-image

Role of hotel staff

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that it was also being probed whether the hotel staff where both the incidents took place were involved. They may help police to gain significant leads regarding the whereabouts of accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHEL Official Honey-Trap Case: DGM’s Wife Had Left Him Due To His Lecherous Ways, Says SIT

BHEL Official Honey-Trap Case: DGM’s Wife Had Left Him Due To His Lecherous Ways, Says SIT

Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen;...

Bhopal Crime Updates: Theft At Retiered Air Force Officer's House, Ornaments Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen;...

Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car...

Bhopal Crime Updates: 4 Minors Slit Daily Wager's Throat, Flee; PhD Student Crushed To Death, Car...

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured

Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2...

Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express; Jan Shatabdi Express Among 12 Trains Cancelled; 2...