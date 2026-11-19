3 Dead After Truck Rams Into Parked Vehicles Before Crashing Into Dhaba In Jabalpur | Video |

Jabalpur Dhaba Accident: Three people died after a speeding truck rammed into a roadside dhaba along NH-45 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday. The accident occurred in Bhedaghat, where a truck carrying foodgrains lost control and hit several vehicles parked near the dhaba before crashing into the makeshift eatery.

The dhaba owner also sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

Dhaba Owner Critically Injured In Jabalpur Accident

The deceased have been identified as Balram from the Bhind-Morena region, Monu, who worked at a liquor store, and Dharmendra, a dhaba staff member.

Visuals of the Bhedaghat road accident showed the overturned truck, a huge quantity of maize scattered across the ground and damaged portions of the dhaba. Footage from the accident site also showed a crushed Bolero and another damaged car, highlighting the severity of the collision.

#WATCH | Jabalpur: Speeding Truck Hits Parked Vehicles, Crashes Into Roadside Dhaba Along NH-45 In Bhedaghat; 3 Lose Lives #JabalpurAccident #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/KckxmZm88l — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 19, 2026

According to reports, the accident occurred around 2 am near Raj Family Dhaba, where several people were eating and warming themselves around a bonfire. Suddenly, a truck heavily loaded with maize approached at high speed and crashed into a Bolero. It then hit several parked vehicles in succession, including a car and a pickup vehicle, before ramming into the dhaba.

After causing extensive damage, the truck overturned a few metres away.

Police Rush To Spot After Truck Rams Into Parked Vehicles

Soon after the accident, eyewitnesses alerted Bhedaghat police. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem examinations before handing them over to their families.

Details about the truck driver are yet to be ascertained. Police are trying to trace the driver, and further investigation into the Jabalpur truck accident is underway.

The collision triggered panic in the area and left the local community in mourning.

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