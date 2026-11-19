Bhopal Fake Call Centre Extortion Racket Targeting Sarpanchs Across 8 States Under SIT Probe, 618 Registers Recovered | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nagpur rural police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an additional superintendent of police to investigate the high-profile extortion racket allegedly operated through fake call centres in Bhopal.

The racket busted on Tuesday targeted village sarpanchs and other panchayat representatives in eight states with callers posing as journalists and threatening to expose alleged corruption in their respective panchayats to extort money.

Nagpur rural police additional SP Anil Mhaske said the court granted police remand to the four arrested women till November 21. Investigators will question them about 618 registers recovered during the operation, which contain details of panchayat members from eight states.

Meanwhile, the investigation in Bhopal has also widened, with several other people allegedly linked to the arrested women coming under the police lens.

Police are examining how the information was collected, how it was used to identify potential targets and how many people listed in the registers have already been subjected to extortion.

Investigators are also questioning the suspects about other members of the network and their respective roles in running the operation.

The racket was busted in a joint operation by Nagpur police and TT Nagar police. A Nagpur police team arrived in Bhopal and traced the callers to three illegal call centres operating from Harsh Vardhan Nagar, Nishatpura and MP Nagar.

About 35 women were reportedly working at the three call centres. Police arrested four women including the alleged mastermind Monika Lal Singh Suryavanshi (28). The other suspects have been identified as Neha Lal Singh (23), Akshara Milind Ark (21) and Komal Mohan More (23).

Police served notices to the other women working at the centres. The racket allegedly targeted sarpanchs from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The callers allegedly posed as journalists and threatened to publish reports exposing corruption in village panchayats unless the representatives paid them money.

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