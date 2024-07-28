BEWARE  | Youth Drowns In Jabalpur's Nidan Waterfall While On Picnic; No Clue After Joint Efforts Of Administration & SDRF Teams  

BEWARE | Youth Drowns In Nidan Waterfall While On Picnic; No Clue After Joint Efforts Of Administration & SDRF Teams |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a young man drowned while enjoying a picnic at Nidan Waterfall with his friends on Sunday. The incident occurred as he was swimming in the deep waters of the waterfall, which had swollen due to heavy rains.

According to information, the man has been identified as Gopi Thakur, a resident of Gayatri Nagar, Katni district. He drowned in the Nidan Waterfall during a picnic with his friends.

Upon receiving the information, Katangi police arrived at the scene and, with the help of the SDRF team, began searching for the young man.

The search operation has been initiated but no clue has been obtained about the youth till now.

FP Photo

Second case within 24 hours

As per Additional SP Suryakant Sharma Gopi Thakur had gone to Nidan Waterfall in Katangi with his 12 friends for a picnic. While bathing, Gopi went into deep water. As the water flow increased, Gopi couldn't manage himself and drowned. Initially, his friends searched for him, but when they couldn't find any trace of Gopi, they informed the police via Dial 100. Upon receiving the information, the police, along with the SDRF team, started searching for the young man.

FP Photo

FP Photo 8-year-old drowned in Katangi area, not found even after 24-hours

This incident comes shortly after an 8-year-old child drowned in a drain in the Katangi police station area yesterday evening. Despite 24 hours passing, the child's whereabouts are still unknown.

The tragic incidents highlight the dangers of going on picnics and swimming in natural water bodies during heavy rains.

People must avoid risky waterfalls during monsoon

Additional SP Suryakant Sharma stated that the risk of such accidents increases at picnic spots and waterfalls during the rainy season due to rising water levels. Hence, people need to exercise extra caution. The administration has also appealed to the public to avoid visiting waterfalls and other water bodies during the rainy season and to promptly inform local authorities in case of any emergency.