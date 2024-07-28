MP Updates: Two Killed In Bus-SUV Collision In Seoni; Government Teacher Arrives Drunk At Work In Shahdol

Two Killed In Bus-SUV Collision In Seoni | Representational Image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh):Two persons were killed and two others injured in a collision between a private bus and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Kodiya village on the Seoni-Balaghat highway, an official said.

The passenger bus was going towards Seoni from Balaghat and the SUV was coming from the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided, he said.

Of the four occupants of the SUV, two persons lost their lives at the scene, while the two others suffered injuries, Barghat police station in-charge Mohnish Singh told PTI.

The deceased victims have been identified as Rohit Kakodiya and Shrichand Bisen. The injured are undergoing treatment, he said.

The official said no one from the bus was injured due to the collision, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Video Shows Drunk Teacher At Govt School In MP; Probe Ordered

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a teacher coming to work in an inebriated state at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district surfaced on social media, prompting the authorities to order a probe, an official said on Sunday.

The purported video shot by villagers on Saturday showed a teacher, allegedly drunk, at a government primary school in Shankargarh village in Beohari block.

Talking to PTI, district education officer (DEO) Phool Singh Marapachi said he received the video of the teacher, Udaybhan Singh Nat, on social media.

Block education officer (BEO) HL Pendro has been directed to probe the incident, he said.

The official said that action would be taken against the teacher after the probe report arrives on Monday.