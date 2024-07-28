MP Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Drain Amid Heavy Rainfall In Jabalpur; No Clue After 20 Hours of Rescue Operation | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old went missing after slipped and fell into a drain in Jabalpur’s Katangi police station limits. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been conducting a rescue operation for the past 20 hours but has not yet succeeded.

According to information, it has been raining heavily in Jabalpur for the past four days. On Saturday evening, an 8-year-old, Mohammad Farhan Khan went to watch the water in a drain with his grandfather in Jabalpur’s Rangrez Mohalla. Suddenly, he slipped and fell into the drain.

No success after 20 hours of rescue operation

As soon as he fell, the locals jumped into the drain to save him. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the strong current swept the child away. Following this, the grandfather filed a missing person report at the police station. Currently, the Katangi police, the SDRF team, and administrative officials are at the scene, actively searching for the child.

Rescue operations to be extend to the river

As per SDRF team leader Pushpendra Ahirwar, they received information about the incident and began a search operation from 7 PM to 11:30 PM last night. They had to halt due to late hours. The operation resumed on Sunday morning, but no success was received. The drain connects to the Hiran River, prompting rescue operations to extend to the river.

Katangi Police Station in-charge Puja Upadhyay said, "As soon as we received the information, we registered a missing person's report and, in collaboration with the SDRF team, are continuing the search for the child. We are making every effort to find the child as soon as possible."