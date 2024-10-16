 ‘Beta, Aunty Ko Batao Ki Papa Tumhari Madam Ke Saath Ghoomte Hain’: Couples Using Children As Tools To Settle Scores With Each Other
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal‘Beta, Aunty Ko Batao Ki Papa Tumhari Madam Ke Saath Ghoomte Hain’: Couples Using Children As Tools To Settle Scores With Each Other

‘Beta, Aunty Ko Batao Ki Papa Tumhari Madam Ke Saath Ghoomte Hain’: Couples Using Children As Tools To Settle Scores With Each Other

The wife says that the husband is flirting with the woman teacher of their youngest child and wants a divorce so that he can marry his love.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal ( Madhya Pradesh): The five children of a couple have become the tools as well as the victims of a dispute between their parents. The man has filed for divorce in the Bhopal District Family Court but the wife is unwilling to free him from the bonds of marriage. The couple’s marriage is 12 years old and they are parents of three girls and two boys. The eldest, a girl, is 11 whereas the youngest, a boy, is 5.

Both claim that the other one is having an extra-marital affair and is quarrelsome. The wife says that the husband is flirting with the woman teacher of their youngest child and wants a divorce so that he can marry his love. The man says that the wife has a lover with whom she chats over the phone till 3 in the morning. Both of them, however, deny each other’s allegations. The woman says that her husband had even invited the teacher to a birthday party of their son and that he goes missing for 8-10 days in the name of official tours.

Read Also
MP: Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Introduce Cheetahs As Efforts To Boost Tourism, Says Mandsaur...
article-image

The children are being used as tools in the disputes between the two. “Beta, Papa tumhari madam ke saath ghoomte hain na? Aunty ko batao,” the wife asked the little boy in the presence of the counsellor appointed by the court to work out a compromise between them. Both the parents are trying to use the children as witnesses against each other. The counsellor Sindhu Dholpure has told Free Press that no matter what is the fate of the divorce plea, it has already cast a dark shadow on the future of the children.

“The younger two don’t comprehend much but the elder ones are so perturbed by the quarrels and the shouting matches between their parents that they have stopped going to school,” she told Free Press. The 14-year-old son of another couple, who studies in a Sainik School, has also become a tool in the dispute between his parents.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case
Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4 Accomplices Still At Large
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4 Accomplices Still At Large
Read Also
MP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman & Her Daughter Killed While Defending Late-Night Robbery Attempt In...
article-image

The man is from Kolkata and the woman is from Raipur. Both had married for love in 2009. Their relations soured due to different reasons and the man got married to another woman in 2016 without obtaining a divorce from his wife. The man, who runs a business, is not even paying the maintenance ordered by the court to his wife, pending final judgment in the divorce case between them.

The woman said the counselor Ritu Patwa handling the case, put a call to her son and asked him to talk with the counselor. The child told the counselor, “My papa has done injustice to my mummy.” The woman says that she is running a street-food stall to bring up their son but her husband is not bothered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Hammals Strike Work At Krishi Upaj Mandi, Want Hike In Wages

MP: Hammals Strike Work At Krishi Upaj Mandi, Want Hike In Wages

Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise...

Sound Violation: Rules Flouted With Impunity; Action Against 91 DJ Operators For Breaching Noise...

16 Years On, Ambitious Satgarhi Khel Gaon Project Still In Limbo; Land Allotted To Village...

16 Years On, Ambitious Satgarhi Khel Gaon Project Still In Limbo; Land Allotted To Village...

HS Grade -I Teacher-2023 Recruitment: 'It’s Govt Not Us That Stalled Recruitments', Says MP High...

HS Grade -I Teacher-2023 Recruitment: 'It’s Govt Not Us That Stalled Recruitments', Says MP High...

Corporator Discretionary Fund: No Tender So Far; Sewage, Road Repair Work Suffer

Corporator Discretionary Fund: No Tender So Far; Sewage, Road Repair Work Suffer