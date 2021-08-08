Battle ahead: Floods in Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh leave behind heaps of debris, sludge & rotten grain

BHOPAL: Flood waters in districts of Gwalior-Chambal region have receded, however, it has left behind a big mess. Concrete debris, slush, rotten grains and heaps of garbage on the river banks and roads reveal the destruction caused by the recent floods. Devastating floods have destroyed houses, washed away roads, bridges, crop fields in districts of Gwalior-Chambal divisions. The civic bodies of the flood-ravaged districts are still to figure out where to begin the cleaning up. Currently the entire administration is pressed into the relief operations.
250 sanitation workers pressed to clear the mess
Sheopur: Nikunj Shrivastava, commissioner urban development took stock of flood sanitation in Sheopur on Sunday. Overflowing river Seep brought with it debris, sludge and now with the flood water going down, once can see the mess on the roads and fields. Shrivastava has instructed the officials to ensure immediate removal of debris and rotten grain from roads.
Fire Brigades, JCB machines have been sent from Gwalior and Morena to clear the mess. The commissioner instructed the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) to press 250 sanitation staff to clear the filth and garbage from roads. The commissioner also instructed to restore power supply in Sheopur. Tankers have been pressed into service to ensure water supply in the area.
Meanwhile, administrative authorities have called upon the social workers, and residents to come forward and help the flood-affected families in Gwalior-Chambal region. However, the locals criticized the administration for failing to provide relief to the flood-hit people.
People urged to help flood-hit families
Datia: Datia collector Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, reviewed the flood situation and instructed the Sub-Divisional magistrate (SDMs) to intensify the relief work. The authorities have been directed to provide clothes and beds to the flood-hit families. Teams have been constituted to collect donations for the victims. Even, administration has even deployed vehicles to collect the donated materials from various parts. The people too came forward and donated clothes, household materials and other goods to the flood-affected people. Business community has donated grain, flour, utensils, and edible oil.
SDM Ashok Singh Chouhan said, “one thousand relief packets have been distributed to flood hit families. The packet contains 20 kg flour, 30 kg wheat, 1 lt edible oil, soaps, biscuits, rice flakes (Poha), sanitary napkins and other material.
Trucks carrying relief supplies flagged off
Ashok Nagar: Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off relief material laden trucks in Ashok Nagar on Sunday. Trucks have been dispatched for Sadora, Bahadurpur and Mugawali. Minister for energy Pradhuman Singh Tomar, panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya and others were also present on the occasion.
