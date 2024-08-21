Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Certain 'batches' of nine life-saving drugs were banned in Madhya Pradesh following a complaint filed by MGM Medical Hospital in Indore. The decision was taken by Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services after one of the 12 drug samples sent for testing was found to be of substandard quality.

These banned drugs include fentanyl, heparin, dopamine, atropine, and more.

The ban has been implemented after a complaint regarding the substandard quality of the drugs brought in bulk to the state.

Banned Drugs

According to information, a batch of 12 drug samples was sent by MGM Super Speciality Hospital in Indore for regular testing. In the test, a drug named Noradrenaline did not pass the quality check. The drug is used to maintain blood pressure for serious short-term health issues.

Following the test, a complaint was filed with the MP Public Health Services, and the GM (Quality Control) sent letters across the city to several hospitals, CMHOs, civil surgeons, and medical institutes. In the letter, he asked everyone to stop the use of certain batches of nine life-saving drugs that were sent for sampling but failed the quality check. Furthermore, he asked MGM to send another batch of samples for a check at a government . testing laboratory.

No major casualties reported

The doctors and the surgeons of MGM hospital said that the use of these drugs haven't caused any major casualties as of now. On the other hand, some surgeons claim that in some cases, the patients encountered problems like internal bleeding which made them suspicious of the drug.