 MP: Big Dome Creating Traffic Snarls At Shaheed Park Finally Removed In Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A big dome which was erected near the city’s prime location- Shaheed Park- and which was creating traffic snarls for the past week was finally removed on Tuesday night. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), which was continuously under sharp criticism for allowing such nuisances during the peak of the festival time, finally had to order the concerned tent owner to immediately remove the dome otherwise the UMC would raze it through machines.

According to the traders and businessmen of Shaheed Park area, a short dome was installed on the night of August 13 in the wake of a Tiranga Yatra organised by the UMC. On the night of August 15, it was widened much in view of the Halla Bol agitation of the Congress.

MP: 4 Women Nabbed From Moving Train For Stealing Mangalsutras In Ujjain
It was standing on the same spot till 7 pm on August 20 which led to the speculations that since the dome belongs to a particular tent owner he was facilitated by the UMC authorities to continue with the dome till his sweet will. It is said that some events are also scheduled at the Shaheed Park on Janmashtami festival falling on August 26.

Meanwhile, the awakened people and some social organisations raised strong objections to allow such structures to be erected on the highly motorable Tower Chowk-Shaheed Park-Sandipani College Road. The entire area used to witness brisk commercial activities and vehicular movements. School buses also do to-and-fro movements throughout the day. Several hospitals and medical-relates shops, banks, etc, are also located in the area.

A large number of cobblers’ kiosks, fruit and vegetable go-carts and other street vendors also do their business. Irrespective of such things, the UMC allowed the tent owner to do whatever he wanted during the festival season. Several people were also writing on the social media platforms not to allow any public programme in Shaheed Park area due to various reasons. Allowing a particular tent owner to install a big dome in the area was also severely criticised, but to no avail.

However, some social workers brought UMC commissioner Ashish Pathak’s attention in this regard. Pathak told them that the UMC has not permitted anybody to erect a dome or tent continuously for such a period. He assured to do the needful immediately. As reported, the commissioner berated his subordinates who in turn warned the tent owner to at once remove the dome otherwise the UMC’s machines would raze all the unauthorised structures from Shaheed Park. Till the filing of this report, the tent owner’s staff was active in removing the dome.

