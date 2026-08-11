Balaji Hospital Fined ₹50,000 For Mixing Biomedical Waste With Wet Waste In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Balaji Multi-Speciality Hospital in Rajiv Nagar for mixing biomedical waste with wet waste and handing it over to a municipal garbage vehicle.

The action followed an inspection at Govindpura Garbage Transfer Station in the morning, where BMC officials found biomedical waste mixed with kitchen waste in a garbage vehicle.

After nearly three hours of detailed scrutiny, officials traced the waste to Balaji Hospital.

A BMC team subsequently reached the hospital and confirmed with its staff that the waste had been handed over by the facility.

The hospital management was fined for failing to segregate waste and for disposing of biomedical waste through a municipal vehicle instead of sending it to an authorised incinerator.

Officials issued a final warning that the hospital will be sealed if the violation is repeated.

Following municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain s directives, civic officials also trained hospital staff on waste segregation and proper disposal procedures under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.