Balaghat Tribal Children Deaths: "It's Complete Govt Failure,' Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; Meets Families Of Deceased Tribal Children| VIDEO | X

Rahul Gandhi Balaghat Visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Balaghat on Thursday, October 1, to meet families of over 30 tribal children who had died due to malnutrition, water shortage and poor healthcare. Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang, on the other hand, criticised Gandhi over his visit and accused him of pursuing political interests.

He said, "Many children here have died due to illness and malnutrition. Furthermore, the support the government ought to provide, whether regarding healthcare, education, or employment, is completely absent here. It feels as though they have been abandoned in the heart of India, as if neither the central government nor the Madhya Pradesh government exists for them. There are unresolved issues concerning their land, MGNREGA, the Forest Rights Act, and land rights; yet, no support is being provided."

He added, "I urge the government to fulfill its responsibilities. You must also provide the hospitals and schools these people deserve. I do not know what world you are living in. You talk about 'development' around the clock, even while corruption runs rampant 24/7; yet, when our tribal brothers and sisters are in need, you are nowhere to be found. On behalf of the Opposition and the Congress Party, I want to send this message: do your job. Provide educational facilities and hospitals here, and ensure these people receive what is rightfully theirs...We have assured them that as soon as our government comes to power, we will assist them..."

#WATCH | Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Many children here have died due to illness and malnutrition. Furthermore, the support the government ought to provide, whether regarding healthcare, education, or employment, is completely… pic.twitter.com/sooNYXc00C — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

#WATCH | Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "This is a complete government failure in Madhya Pradesh. Wherever you go, you see it; it is a total, 100% government failure. I will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha. I will raise in the Lok… https://t.co/pW2cLi01vO pic.twitter.com/6QfIUQwtgo — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Raises Tribal Issues

Ahead of his visit to the district, Gandhi tweeted, “I am coming to Balaghat today. To meet those tribal families who have lost their innocent children due to illness and the neglect of the BJP government. By spending time with them, I want to tell them that they are not alone in this grief - I am with them. A few days ago, I also met the tribal brothers and sisters from the Ken-Betwa movement. Today, their villages are submerging because of the project, but from the government, they have received neither rehabilitation nor compensation - only harassment, state repression, and violence.”

मैं आज बालाघाट आ रहा हूं।



उन आदिवासी परिवारों से मिलने, जिन्होंने बीमारी और BJP सरकार की उपेक्षा के कारण अपने मासूम बच्चों को खोया है। उनके साथ वक्त बिताकर उन्हें बताना चाहता हूं कि इस दुख में वो अकेले नहीं हैं - मैं उनके साथ हूं।



कुछ दिनों पहले केन-बेतवा आंदोलन के आदिवासी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2026

He added, “During the ‘Echo of Students’ in Indore, tribal students also shared - there are no schools, colleges are in ruins, hostels and food are hellish, there is rigging in exams, and their reservation rights are being tampered with.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Congress MP and LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, leaves for Balaghat from Gondia, following the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Balaghat's tribal-dominated areas pic.twitter.com/nNHONtchNL — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026