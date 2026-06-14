Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri To Celebrate Birthday As Education, Donation & Meditation Day; Announces Support For Underprivileged Girls’ Education -- VIDEO |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri made a major announcement regarding his birth anniversary and education for underprivileged girls on Sunday.

Notably, Shastri is going to celebrate his 30th birthday on July 4, 2026.

Sharing about his plans on how he is going to celebrate his birthday, Shastri said, “4 July ko humne, apne janam diwas ko gyan, daan or dhyan diwas ke roop me manane ka humne pran liya hai…Education, Donation and Mediation Day ke roop me ye din manaya jaye….(I have taken a pledge to celebrate my birthday on July 4 as a day of gyan, daan or dhyan diwas. I want to observe the occasion as Education, Donation and Meditation Day).”

He further announced, “Jin betiyon ka vivah hua, or unki jo betiyaan huyi, wo arthik roop se sampanna to nahi hai, isiliye hum apne janam diwas ke hone wale kharche se un betiyon ki shiksha par kharch karenge…(The daughters who have been married and their daughters, who are not financially well-off, will have their education supported through the money that would otherwise have been spent on my birthday celebrations.)”

About Dhirendra Shastri

Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, is 29 years old at present. He was born on July 4, 1996 and is going to turn 30 in the month of July.

He is a well-known Hindu spiritual leader and the head priest of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a famous religious place in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

Shastri is also known for being in headlines for several reasons including his controversial statements.

Kota digital aarti goes viral

#WATCH | Thousands Of Devotees Light Their Mobile Phone Torches During Unique ‘Digital Aarti’ Led By Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri In Rajkot#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Rajkot #DhirendraShastri pic.twitter.com/LakHWkSrqW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 8, 2026

Recently, thousands of devotees took part in a unique ‘digital aarti’ led by Dhirendra Shastri in Rajkot, where they lit their mobile phone torches during the Hanuman aarti.

The event took place during a two-day Hanuman Katha and a one-day Divya Darbar. A video of the moment went viral on social media.