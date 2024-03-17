Bag Mugalia LPG Cylinders Blast: No FIR Against Tent House Owner Even After 48 Hrs

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even 48 hours after the incident, FIR has not been registered against owner of the tent house. About 20 cooking gas cylinders had exploded at a godown of a tent house in Bagmugalia village in ward number 55 on Friday morning.

Police and food and civil supplies department have shifted held each other responsible for not registering the FIR against caterer. Police said the food and civil supplies department did not provide any investigation report on the basis of which, they would register FIR.

Sandeep Sharma owns Narmada caterer and Vyanjan restaurant and it was his godown that had caught fire.

ACP (Misord) Rajnish Kashyap said, “We are waiting for investigation report of food and civil supplies department regarding LPG cylinder blast for registering FIR. So far, food department has not given any report.”

Food and civil supplies officer Meena Malakar said, “We found only empty cylinders in godown. There were no filled cylinders. So, how can we establish cause of fire? We do not have any record of damaged cylinders as even empty cylinders can explode due to heat. We are investigating how there were so many empty cylinders. Police should investigate and register FIR in the matter.”