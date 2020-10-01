Babies exchanged in JP Hospital, family creates ruckus

BHOPAL: New-born babies were exchanged at JP Hospital and it led to ruckus on Thursday. Ruckus prevailed in the hospital when a family was informed that they were handed over wrong child – a boy instead of girl. Both the deliveries were through Cesarean delivery (C-section).

The victim's family created a ruckus and demanded DNA test. The strange incident took place on Thursday morning at JP hospital (District Hospital.) Show-cause notices were issued to Dr Abha Jaisani, Dr Preeti Devpujari and the nursing incharge while staff nurse Sulekha Wilson was suspended.

A staff nurse informed the family that the newborn (male child) was not theirs an hour after the family started rejoicing the birth. By then the family had distributed sweets in the hospital and shared pictures of the male child through social networking. As the on-duty nurse broke the news, the family got agitated and created a ruckus in the hospital. Family members allege that the hospital was doing so under pressure. Habibganj police station personnel reached the spot and have registered a case.

According to reports, Neelbad-resident Pinky, 32, underwent the C-operation at the Hospital on Thursday at 10:45 am. The newborn baby that Pinky’s mother received after delivery was that of another mother Prachi. Pinki's family started celebrating. About an hour later, a staff nurse asked Pinky to return the child and handed over a girl child.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said five minutes before Pinky's delivery, a woman named Prachi delivered a baby through c-section. Prachi's baby was kept in the labor room. Pinky delivered her child minutes later. Prachi delivered male child while Pinki delivered female. Staff nurse Sulekha Wilson admitted her mistake. Pinki's father KS Chandravanshi said that we cannot trust the hospital management. We demand that both the children should undergo DNA test.